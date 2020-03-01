NSW Open: Julia Engstrom takes the first victory of the Ladies European Tour | Golf news





Julian Engstrom claimed a two-shot victory in Australia

Julia Engstrom secured her first Ladies European Tour title with a two-stroke victory at the Women's New South Wales Open.

%MINIFYHTMLa6391e0534c1417e11965c5eb38a533911% %MINIFYHTMLa6391e0534c1417e11965c5eb38a533912%

The Swede canceled a five-hit deficit on the last day at Dubbo Golf Club to end the week with 14 minors and two free overnight leader Manon De Roey.

A two below 70 was enough for Camilla Lennarth to finish third in front of Aditi Ashok, who recorded a round of day 67, and Atthaya Thitikul, while Scottish duo Michele Thomson and Kylie Henry finished the week in a ninth part. Stain.

"It has been a great week and I am very excited," Engstrom said. "Bogey 18 in the previous three rounds and I decided that this time, I wasn't going to bogey and I shot a great shot. It was amazing and a great end to a great week."

Engstrom ended his week with a short-range bird

Engstrom published consecutive birdies from the second, where De Roey could not go up and down to save the pair, before canceling a bogey in the fifth by taking a shot in the ninth par five.

De Roey reached the curve with a three-stroke lead and coincided with Engstrom's birdie in 12, only to see his advantage disappear after three birdies in a five-hole stretch since 13.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The couple was tied in the direction of the last pair three, where De Roey missed the green on his way to a closing bogey and Engstrom hit an iron five feet to two feet to establish a winning birdie.