North Korea shoots unidentified projectile, says South Korean army – Up News Info

SEOUL, South Korea – The South Korean army says that North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile.

The launch on Monday came two days later, state media in North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw an artillery drill designed to test the combat readiness of the units in the frontline and east areas.

%MINIFYHTML843faab8037801109dafd335f091e79411% %MINIFYHTML843faab8037801109dafd335f091e79412%

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of Seoul could not immediately confirm what the projectile was or how far it flew.