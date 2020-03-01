Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, stole the show for all the wrong reasons: the woman is still defending Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj was forced to issue an apology after her husband, Kenneth Petty, faced a violent reaction to behaving like a bodyguard and pushed the famous Trinidadian singer Iwer George at the Trinidad carnival.

The woman flew back to her native Trinidad and Tobago to enjoy the festivities, but Petty seemed to keep her from having a good time.

A fan told the MC: “He has to stay home next year, he is doing too much. Welcome to the carnival, Kenny … First of all, I SHOULD LEAVE IT HOME !!!!!! "

Minaj replied: “Oh my God. Allyuh likes shit, huh? I'm going because you all really stink you know? He doesn't understand anything about our culture. I apologize on your behalf. It is always in security mode. All love. I love my country until death. I love my people until death. Period."

She added: "I should have told you it's a very comfortable family environment. You've never been to a carnival in your life. Not even in Brooklyn, honey.

Minaj set the Internet on fire recently, when the famous rapper updated her Instagram page with a new short video that made people think she could have a twin.

It seems that the 37-year-old musician spent some time joining his family, since in his Instagram post, he seemed to be smiling next to his little sister and father.

However, the most exciting thing for fans of the "Super Bass,quot; performer was the fact that the two sisters looked so similar that they could be mistaken for twins.

In addition, Minaj also added an adorable filter effect to the video, which was lovingly captioned with "My Dad & lil sister Ming," and as a result, the faces of the two brothers seemed to be covered in red lips kissing everywhere.

The footage opens with Minaj and her little sister smiling at the camera, and then, at some point, the recording device turns around to show her father walking.

The publication was instantly appreciated by thousands of fans of the famous rapper, and many expressed their opinion that the sisters looked like twins.

In addition to praising the beauty of Minaj and Ming, some followers also congratulated the rapper for spending time with his family.

The video was published shortly after an unexpected tragedy in Minaj's life, as it was reported that Pop Smoke, a colleague and friend of his, was brutally shot dead in Hollywood Hills.

Ad

At that time, a devastated Minaj took Instagram to dedicate some words to the late rapper, whose life was taken at the young age of 20.



Post views:

0 0