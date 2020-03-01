New Zealand vs India – Live match coverage

Sixteen wickets fell on a dramatic second day of the second Test between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, with tourists closing on the 90-6 day, leading by only 97 races.

With New Zealand 63-0 overnight in response to India's first 242 innings, visitors needed something special to return to the game, and their players provided it.

Mohammed Shami took 4-81, Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3-62 and Ravindra Jadeja (2-22), who played year-round with a couple of wickets and an incredible catch to fire Neil Wagner when the Black Caps were launched. by 235.

But the game backed in favor of New Zealand with some vital raids in India's batting lineup at the end of the day: Trent Boult claimed 3-12, including Cheteshwar Pujara (24), while Colin de Grandhomme fired Captain Virat Kohli (14).

Hanuma Vihari had five not out and Rishabh Pant undefeated in one of the stumps.

Bowlers in India had previously set the tone of the day, taking five New Zealand wickets in the first session to reduce the hosts to 142-5 at lunch.

That included the vital wicket of Black Caps captain Kane Williamson (3), who was repeatedly knocked out of stump by Bumrah before being trapped behind.

Starter Tom Latham (54) was the best scorer, the only batter who reached half a century on the day, while Kyle Jamieson achieved what could be a lower 49 in the order to add his 5-45 in his first innings. . .

With the exception of an association of fifty for the ninth wicket between Jamieson and Wagner, the Kiwi collapse continued and, after the surprising capture of Jadeja to rule out the last one, New Zealand final was eliminated granting a deficit of seven innings in the first entry.

However, India could not capitalize, losing both starters at low cost and the key man Kohli, as they fell to 51-3.

Pujara searched for more than two hours while trying to get his team out of trouble, enduring a rain of short deliveries, while Ajinkya Rahane (9) also received two punches in the helmet before Wagner rejected him.

Boult then knocked down Pujara and night watchman Umesh Yadava (1) in the half hour before the stumps to add the final spin on an absorbing day.

