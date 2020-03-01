Nat Sciver of England in the way of his life in the T20 Women's World Cup, says Charlotte Edwards | Cricket News

















Charlotte Edwards reflects on England's "brilliant,quot; victory over the West Indies and the excellent form of Nat Sciver

English player Nat Sciver is batting as well as ever during the T20 Women's World Cup, according to former captain Charlotte Edwards.

Sciver climbed to No. 3 before the tournament and stood out, scoring his third half century in four innings while England reserved his place in the semifinals with a comfortable victory over the West Indies.

Heather Knight's team made 143-5, underpinned by the 57-ball Sciver 57, before dodging the Windies by 97 in just 17.1 passes and Edwards believes the performance was greatly encouraging before his last four-game crash, probably against India. .

"(England) was brilliant tonight," he told Sky Sports. "They have not been successful against the West Indies in the World Cups, but to put that performance on tonight, not in a big pitch, I think they will be very, very happy."

Nat Sciver hit his third half century of the T20 Women's World Cup against the West Indies

"Nat Sciver is playing the best I've seen her play, so dominant in wicket. She keeps presenting one performance after another and I think she will need two more great performances if we want to win the World Cup! But, no doubt, she has been our tournament player. "

Sciver had a strong competition for the prize to the player of the game, with the spinner of the left arm Sophie Ecclestone continuing with his excellent form in the tournament, obtaining 3-7 in his 3.1 over.

However, Edwards wanted to praise another of the spinners. Mady Villiers arrived for her T20 World Cup debut and made it seem incredibly simple, since it started with a wicket maiden, and finally ended with figures of 1-30.

"I really like Mady Villiers, I've been one of those who thinks I should be on this team," Edwards said. "I think she only gives us a great variety with the ball, she is great on the field and I also think she can hit some minor races. Hopefully they keep her on the team, but the signals look great when entering semis." .

Mady Villiers impressed Charlotte Edwards in her T20 World Cup debut

The other notable change for England was a change in the batting order with Tammy Beaumont returned to his most familiar opening place and Amy Jones fell to No. 6.

The play was not worth it for Beaumont, who fell in love with a second-ball duck, but Jones made a practical 23rd from 13 balls late and Edwards believes England should persevere with that order for the knockout stages.

"Jones simply showed that when they put you in a new position, it can give you a new chance of life and it certainly did it for her."

"I would keep the request, Jones has confidence in the order and Tammy will be well on top with Danni Wyatt, who also looked great today. I think there were some very good signs of today's victory and whoever England will enter the semifinals, it is more likely to be India, it will help them a lot. "

