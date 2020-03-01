NASCAR Race Weather: Will the rain in Fontana's forecast delay Auto Club 400 on Sunday?

A rain delay at any time and for any duration on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway would mark NASCAR's third bad luck weekend in three attempts this season. Therefore, it is worth seeing the increase in rainfall possibilities for the Fontana, California area, on Sunday at 3:46 p.m. ET green flag for Auto Club 400 approaches.

The opening of the NASCAR Cup Series season, Daytona 500, of course, was delayed until Monday after the track was lost due to a series of rain in the afternoon and Sunday night. And while the Cup race last week ran on Sunday as scheduled, Saturday's Xfinity race in Las Vegas, of all places, was rained and postponed to Sunday after the Cup race.

Needless to say, NASCAR and all racing teams expect to have a full race weekend as scheduled, but the forecast for Sunday at Auto Club Speedway is bleak.

NASCAR race weather forecast for Auto Club 400

According to weather.com, there is a 60 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday in Fontana. The weather system is expected to arrive in southern California in the afternoon with scattered rains around race time.

The National Weather Service has a similar forecast for Auto Club Speedway.

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest between 10 and 15 mph. Winds can blow as high as 25 mph. The probability of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Here is the current weather radar for Fontana, California.

The advice of NASCAR weather information provider Aaron Studwell for those who plan to attend Sunday's race at the Auto Club Speedway: "Bring a poncho".

The scheduled start time for the Auto Club 400 is at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the start time of the pre-race program at Fox is at 2:30 p.m. ET. The green flag schedule is scheduled for 3:46 p.m. ET.

Auto Club Speedway has lights. They were installed in 2004.

3:30 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's Auto Club 400 is the second of three consecutive start times, as the NASCAR Cup Series completes its west coast swing early in the season. Last week’s race at Las Veags also started at 3:30 p.m. ET, like the March 8 race at Phoenix Raceway.