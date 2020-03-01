NASCAR Live Streaming: How to watch Auto Club 400 for free without cable

Sunday's Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in California will air live on Fox. That means that anyone with access to cable television will be able to watch the race, but even cord cutters should have no trouble finding a transmission. live from the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series of the 2020 season.

With so many exaggerated TV broadcast services that will take Fox in 2020, there are more ways than ever to see NASCAR presentations on the network, which this year presents its first two-person stand for NASCAR Cup broadcasts. Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will convene all the races, but will be assisted by analysts Jamie McMurray and Larry McReynolds, in addition to pit reporters Jamie Little, Matt Yocum, Vince Welch and Regan Smith.

Sunday's race at Auto Club Speedway arrives with a start time of 3:30 p.m. ET, the second of three consecutive start times for the Cup Series, as it completes its early season swing on the West Coast. The green flag for Sunday's race is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m. ET.

Below are all the live streaming options for Sunday's Auto Club race.

NASCAR live streaming for Auto Club 400

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream the Auto Club 400 live through Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot be in front of his television. Fox Sports Go will also present a Spanish version of the broadcast.

For those who do not have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV broadcast options offered by Fox: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now.

Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options; If you wish, you can simply cancel your subscription after the race and you will not be charged.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR on the Las Vegas television channel

television channel : Fox

: Fox Radio: MRN, SiriusXM Radio NASCAR

In the call for the Auto Club 400 will be Joy and Gordon, who mark the third point race in which the duo has worked together since Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip retired.

"In a two-man cabin, you are much more focused on the call of the race and are not looking for other stories," Joy told Sporting News when asked about the pros and cons of Fox's new transmission configuration.

Below are the 40 major television markets in the United States and Fox's local subsidiary for each.