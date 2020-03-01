NASCAR in Fontana live race updates, results, highlights of the Auto Club 400

%MINIFYHTML1c6db6281261500ff5d976cbea0022f211% %MINIFYHTML1c6db6281261500ff5d976cbea0022f212%

It's finally Sunday, NASCAR fans. And you know what that means: it's race day.

Sunday's race at the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California, as long as the weather remains, should be good. The green flag is scheduled for 3:46 p.m. ET, with Clint Bowyer winning the pole. Bowyer surpassed Jimmie Johnson, who started outside the front row in his last race at Fontana.

Kyle Busch is a favorite to win the Sunday Cup race, although he is currently in 27th place in points. Busch won the Auto Club 400 last year, marking his third track victory in the last eight years. Without a doubt, the track is one of the favorites for the defending champion of the series, since a surprising 70 percent of the laps of his career have reached the Auto Club (564 of 807).

Other favorites for Sunday's race include the point leader of the Ryan Blaney Cup Series, who has three results in the top 10 in his last four starts at Auto Club, and Johnson, the best qualified driver at Auto Club ( 114.0).

MORE: Will the rain in Fontana's forecast delay Auto Club 400 on Sunday?

It was announced hours before the race that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece made illegal bodily modifications to their cars. Both team leaders were expelled and both drivers will fall back in the laps of pace.

Rule violated by Preece and Stenhouse: parts, systems, devices, omissions or component failures cannot affect what would otherwise be the normal air flow over the vehicle body. 10 points, they must start at the back, the team leader ejected for the race, not $$ well. @NASCARONFOX – Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 1, 2020

Sporting News keeps track of live updates and the best moments of NASCAR's career in Fontana, California. Follow below to get full results from the Auto Club 400.

Live updates of NASCAR in Fontana, highlights of Auto Club 400

(All Eastern schedules. Updates will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m.)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start time : 3:30 pm. ET | 12:30 pm. PT

: 3:30 pm. ET | 12:30 pm. PT Green Flag Time : 3:46 p.m. ET | 12:46 p.m. PT

: 3:46 p.m. ET | 12:46 p.m. PT television channel : Fox

: Fox Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go

Auto Club 400 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET with a 3:46 p.m. ET green flag. It will be the third race of the season to be shown on Fox, which will also be the television channel for the next three races on the NASCAR Cup calendar.

NASCAR alignment in Fontana