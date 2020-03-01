N.H. They said to stay at home after returning from Italy

NEW LONDON, N.H. (AP) – Thirty-five students from Kearsarge Regional High School who traveled to Italy during the February holidays were told on Sunday to stay at home for a week in the unlikely event they were exposed to the new COVID-19 virus while they were abroad.

Superintendent Winfried Feneberg wrote in an email that the decision was made "as a precaution." The school will use technology to ensure students can continue their studies, he said.

The students traveled to France, the United Kingdom and Italy, the last of which has reported more than 1,500 people infected with the COVID-19 virus.

None of the students show symptoms of illness, a spokesman said.

Feneberg asked the students and staff who were on the trip not to return to school until March 9. By that date, it will have been 14 days since the students were in Italy.

The announcement came the same day that Rhode Island revealed its first confirmed case of the virus. The person who tested positive traveled to Italy in mid-February.

Virus infections in Italy increased 50 percent on Sunday and the US government. UU. He advised Americans not to travel to two regions of northern Italy.