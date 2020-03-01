MLB All-Star John Olerud showered with support after his daughter dies at age 19

The two-time champion of the Stars and the World Series is mourning the death of his daughter Jordan, who had been fighting a rare chromosomal disease since his birth.

Up News Info –

Retired Professional Baseball Player John Olerud The death of her daughter Jordan is crying. The daughter of the former Toronto Blue Jays player died at age 19 after fighting a rare chromosomal disease since birth.

Jordan's death was confirmed on Sunday, March 1 by Jay Horwitz, vice president of public relations for alumni of the New York Mets, the team for which John played from 1997-1999. "It's very sad to hear about the death of Jordan Olerud. To honor John, Kelly and Jordan you can contribute to JordanFund.org. Services for Jordan will be this Saturday," Jay tweeted.

%MINIFYHTML08e8693f229e8ee366f2eaac53a117af11% %MINIFYHTML08e8693f229e8ee366f2eaac53a117af12%

He also published a statement that said: "Consider John and Kelly Olerud in their thoughts. The daughter of the Oleruds, Jordan, 19, passed away. She was born with a rare chromosomal disease. John and Kelly have dedicated their lives to work with children with special needs. "

Jay Horwitz sends condolences to John Olerud for the death of his daughter.

Toronto Blue Jays also posted on his official Twitter page: "Our hearts are with John and Kelly Olerud for the death of their daughter Jordan. They are in our thoughts at this difficult time. If you wish to make a donation, go to http: // JordanFund.org ".

The New York Yankees added: "The New York Yankees send their deepest condolences to John Olerud and his family after the death of his daughter Jordan," while Mets Rewind published: "Sad news to report: Jordan Olerud, daughter of @Mets 1B John Olerud, passed away today. He was 19. You can support the Olerud family here: http://www.jordanfund.org ".

Condolences have also come from MLB fans. "Omg. That's terrible. The Mets family prays for the Olerud family. I'm so sorry," one wrote. Another expressed sympathy by saying: "I cannot imagine the strength one needs to be the father of a child with special needs."

"Thoughts and prayers with family and friends," read another tweet. "The heart is with John Olerud and his wife. You can donate to support children with special needs here: https://jordanfund.org," another person wrote, while another added: "Sincere condolences to former #BlueJays John Olerud and His family. "

Jordan was born in August 2000 with a unique chromosomal syndrome called tri-some 2p, 5p-, which means he had a second extra chromosome and was missing part of his fifth chromosome. In 2003, John and his wife founded The Jordan Fund to help children with special and family needs, granting grants to those who cannot cover the medical costs related to children diagnosed with the rare disease or related diseases.

The 51-year-old man once praised his daughter's spirit. "I am constantly amazed at his disposition," he told the Boston Globe in 2005 before his retirement. "She's uncomfortable, it's costing her a lot … but, nevertheless, she has a smile for you. I'm really blessed to have a child like her."

John and his wife also have a son together.