Miranda Lambert's husband leaves NYPD to be his security detail

According to reports, Brendan McLoughlin, who secretly married the singer of & # 39; Bluebird & # 39; Two months after meeting her, she has been on an authorized license for her job as a police officer since 2019.

Miranda LambertBrendan McLoughlin's police husband reportedly retired from the New York Police Department (NYPD) and joined his security details.

According to Fox News, Brendan left the police force to work full time as a member of the security details of the country music star.

The New York Police Deputy Commissioner, public information spokeswoman, Sergeant Jessica McRorie, explained: "His current state of service is retired."

Brendan had reportedly had an authorized license for his former job since 2019, which led to his retirement last month (February).

Miranda met Brendan in November 2018 outside the US program "Good morning america"I study New York City, and they secretly married two months later, near Nashville, Tennessee.

The star is touring in support of his latest album "Wildcard", which reached number four on the Billboard 200 album list last November.