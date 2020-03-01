Mikki Austin takes the opportunity to drive Surrey Storm forward | Netball news





Mikki Austin and his host, London Pulse, live at Sky Sports on Monday night

Mikki Austin never runs away from a challenge and, as he enters a new season at the helm of Surrey Storm, while still playing, he continues to demonstrate that the qualities of hard work and determination pay dividends.

The 26-year-old signed with Surrey Storm in 2015 and has not looked back since. As a tenacious and fiercely competitive member of her half court, she was part of her two squad winners of the title in 2015 and 2016 before being announced as her new netball director in July 2018.

%MINIFYHTMLfaf09a7417c5f3606b3ef66dcf4e71e811% %MINIFYHTMLfaf09a7417c5f3606b3ef66dcf4e71e812%

Austin is part of a wave of people looking to expel the sport from the field, while maintaining their careers on it.

"There is no better time to participate in netball than at the moment, it is so frequent and is leading many conversations," Austin told Sky Sports

"Besides, being a woman in sports, that conversation is also so prevalent today. If there was ever a time to seize an opportunity like this, then it is now."

The opportunity Austin is talking about is being a netball player, coach and director for the franchise.

Austin always had the goal of running a Superleague franchise. However, the opportunity to do so arose earlier than expected and with that came apprehension.

"Initially it was quite daunting," he said. "There were all kinds of different emotions in me that included asking me if I could do it.

"That was because, at that time, it was quite unknown in terms of someone taking on all that responsibility. Another stranger was going from being a player within the group to having the other positions."

It is just a constant learning process. There is nothing that can really prepare you for it, other than doing it and simply throwing yourself at it and being really willing to expose you to new experiences along the way. Mikki Austin

"I had a conversation with my dad, who is my best friend in the world. Alan Austin is the talking guru and after talking with him I thought I had 24 hours to understand him and then do it or not.

"Once I understood (the combined roles), I thought there was no way I wouldn't do it. I believe in myself; I know I can do this and this is all I always wanted to do.

"I am a firm believer that things will fit the way they should. The opportunity has dropped and I am not someone who can avoid a challenge."

Storm finished eighth after his first season in charge and after a summer period that included obtaining new key signings such as Leah Middleton and Karyn Bailey, impressed at the British Fast5 All-Stars Championship.

The franchise attacked the competition with smiles on their faces and their happy attitude was transferred to their work on the court.

However, after other weeks of pre-season training, his inaugural game of the season in Birmingham did not result in the way Austin or his players would have liked.

We will take the victory and reflect on our strengths and weaknesses to build the next round. It's there … but now it's about us showing the sparkler when it counts! BUT what a FANTASTIC event! Not everyone can say they play netball in a big arena with that crowd! #privileged – ℙ (@ Yazparsons93) February 22, 2020

A disjointed performance resulted in a 44-43 single-goal victory over 9,000 spectators, but its netball director has quickly put it into context.

"As I told the girls on Tuesday, I'm happy to take it, since it's almost an exception and the beginning of the season," Austin said.

"We had an honest and open conversation between our group. There were some nerves (in Birmingham), apprehension, girls playing with the dress for the first time and it was a great occasion."

"So, we probably got a little overwhelmed by that and then I think there was another 50 percent of the team knowing that the Celtic Dragons were a somewhat ghostly team for us last year."

"We lost to them twice, so I think that was almost that too in the back of their minds."

"Sometimes you just have to find a way to win ugly. I know it's very early (in the season), but that could be the sign of a really good team."

The first opportunity for them to dust off and show their true credentials will be in front of Sky sports Cameras on Monday at Surrey Sports Park. London Pulse are the visitors and Austin does not plan to take them lightly.

"With all the teams this year, I think you have to take them to the letter," Austin said.

"I don't think you can read too much about what they did last year because each team has adjusted, either in terms of their staff or coaching staff.

"Pulse will probably feel a little confident when entering this game and will be driven by the fact that they won and that they had to dig deep to see their game. They will feel quite positive when entering the game."

"I think we are pretty close as two teams, so I think it will be a very good game. I think they will shoot and want to start the game quite strongly."

Vitality Netball Superleague – Second round, matches and results February 28 Severn Stars 56-65 Manchester Thunder Loughborough Lightning 59-53 Strathclyde Mermaids Celtic Dragons 52-71 Bath Equipment March 2 Surrey Storm vs London Pulse 7pm – Live on Sky Sports and YouTube Wasps Netball vs Saracens Mavericks 7.30pm

Win or lose on Monday night and, of course, Austin points to victory against his local fans, he is aware of the fact that it is only the beginning of a new season.

"We don't need to be perfect right now, that is not the goal of the exercise. The goal of the exercise is to improve slowly every week and then, in July, we can have a conversation about where we are."

"As long as we focus on those marginal gains instead of being overcome by the big picture, we hope to continue building and building every game, every season."

"This year, one thing that makes our league even more exciting than ever, is that each team has the caliber and power of the players to fulfill their day."

"I don't think people should be so surprised that there are teams that run to others pretty close because your name now really doesn't represent anything. Any team, on the day if you don't act, will defeat you.

"We have been claiming to have a competition that is so competitive for years, so we cannot be sad because it is happening."

Vitality Netball Superleague season coverage continues on Monday, March 2 when Surrey Storm entertains London Pulse, join us at Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube starting at 7 p.m.