Mikey Garcia asked for a super fight with Manny Pacquiao after the victory over Jessie Vargas | Boxing News





Mikey Garcia completed a points victory over Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia defeated Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision and then asked for a super fight with Manny Pacquiao or a rematch with Errol Spence Jr.

The four-peso world champion remained in the welterweight, despite his first professional loss to Errol Spence Jr, and dropped Vargas in the fifth round on the way to a points win with scores of 114-113, 116 -111 and 116-111.

In the first round, Vargas hastened to show his intention, sending an early left hook through the high guard of the tentative Garcia.

Vargas had had a lively start in the fight.

The Las Vegas man set a lively rhythm in the second round while following rapid blows with right hand probes.

But Garcia soon began to find his rank, ripping with a right hand in the third, while the Californian seemed to have the advantage in power, as both men exchanged a short distance in the room.

Bleeding from his nose, Vargas suddenly realized the painful task ahead, and Garcia threw it on the canvas with a crispy right hand in the fifth.

Garcia knocked down Vargas with his right hand in the fifth round

Stalking for more openings, Garcia continued to punish Vargas with precise blows in the sixth.

A sustained attack by Garcia forced the referee to look with concern at the end of the seventh, although Vargas responded with a challenging right hand in the eighth.

But Garcia remained dominant, hitting with another painful right hand in the ninth, while Vargas was on unstable legs after being caught by a fierce burst of blows in the tenth.

The California sealed victory in the dashboards

By showing his bravery, Vargas endured strong blows in the 11th to deliver some of his own, and both fighters ended an entertaining encounter by exchanging clean punches until the final bell.