Mikel Arteta says that the lack of football from the Champions League in Arsenal will affect the transfer business | Soccer news

Arteta: "It will be difficult, but this is the situation we are in now. We have been in that situation because we have not performed as well as the other four clubs have been doing."





Mikel Arteta knows that Arsenal will have difficulty attracting the best players without the attractiveness of Champions League football

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta admits that it is "obvious,quot; that the club will have difficulty attracting the best players if they do not qualify for the Champions League for the fourth consecutive season.

The Gunners face the possibility of no European football at all next year and the financial ramifications that this would entail.

A surprising defeat against Olympiakos in the last 32 games of the Europa League has closed a route for the return of the Champions League, while they are in tenth place in the Premier League.

The appearance of Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup meant that Arsenal did not have a league game this weekend, but instead headed to Portsmouth on Monday night for a fifth round clash of the FA Cup.

Winning a 14th FA Cup record could present the best way for Arteta to qualify for Europe, as it offers a place in the Europa League.

But the 37-year-old knows that the appeal of Champions League football is important not only to attract new faces, but also to maintain key talent such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

"I think it's obvious," Arteta replied when asked if it was easier to have the players sign when the Champions League football was offered.

"All the players in the world want to play Champions League and, if you talk about having this option on the table, the players are in a much more open way to join this club or renew their contract or convince anyone because we want to be in that competition

"It will be difficult, but this is the situation we are in now. We have been in that situation because we have not performed as well as the other four major clubs have been doing."

"That is the reality and we have to face that reality face to face and try to make the best decisions."

Arsenal announced financial losses for 2018/19, the first time it has done so since 2002, and Arteta said there was no room for error to make mistakes with the money the club can invest.

"I think the damage caused by the fact that the club is not in the Champions League for the third season is really great."

"Financially, the impact is huge because the structure of this club is built to be in the Champions League and you can keep it for a year or two, but then you must start making decisions."

"Therefore, we will have to make decisions in one way or another depending on the scenario we are in, whether we are in the Champions League, in the Europa League or anywhere near that."

"We will have a very clear plan of what we want to do and, depending on where we are, we have to act like this."