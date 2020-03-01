Mike Smith delivered fine and ban after the Saudi Cup Racing news





Mike Smith – delivered fine and ban

The main American rider Mike Smith received a nine-day whip suspension and a large fine for his participation in second place Midnight Bisou in the inaugural Cup of Saudi Arabia.

The mare trained by Steve Asmussen was beaten three quarters long by his American assault partner Maximum Security on Saturday's $ 20 million show in Riyadh, with Midnight Bisou earning his $ 3.5 million connections by finishing second.

Smith was proud of Midnight Bisou in defeat, and said immediately afterwards: "She ran very well and I am very proud of her. She ran amazing."

"I did everything, but we weren't the first, but she won, you know what I say? Amazing weekend."

Smith was owed 10 percent of the prize money earned. However, the commissioners then imposed an eight-day suspension for using his whip above the allowed level and forced him to lose 60 percent of his earnings in the most valuable race in the world, a fine of $ 210,000.

The Hall of Fame rider was suspended for one more day for using his whip without giving his mount time to respond, having previously picked up a two-day ban for failing to weigh after the fifth race.

The 54-year-old had enjoyed a much better fortune at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack on Friday, when he was crowned champion in the inaugural challenge of international riders, winning two of the four races at Sun Hat and Paris.