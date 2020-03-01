Mike Bloomberg introduces himself as president in the coronavirus announcement

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign bought a primetime advertising space on Sunday night, reportedly worth $ 1 million, so that the former mayor of New York City could disguise himself as president of the United States. He addressed the nation, vaguely, about the threat of the coronavirus.

Bloomberg's announcement was published around 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and NBC, during "God Friended Me," a CBS exclusive about an atheist receiving a friend request from God. The advertising space could have cost the Bloomberg campaign between $ 1.25 and 3 million, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

In this three-minute ad, is Bloomberg standing in a room, or in front of a green screen in a room? – which looks remarkably similar to the White House Oval Office. He wears a pin in the shape of an American flag while addressing the American public about the coronavirus.

"I know this has been a very worrying week for many Americans," says Bloomberg at the top of the announcement. “The coronavirus is spreading and the economy is suffering a blow. Markets have fallen due to uncertainty. At times like this, the president's job is to reassure the public that he or she is taking all necessary measures to protect the health and welfare of all citizens. "

Bloomberg has not won a single primary contest. He has spent millions on television and social media ads to increase his name recognition among voters before the important Super Tuesday primary. That money has not yet won the presidency, but it sure has allowed him to play dress up so he can pretend he has already won.