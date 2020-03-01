Meghan Markle sighs for a role in the Hollywood blockbuster New reports revealed

Meghan Markle is moving from her life in the royal family to Hollywood. The Daily Mail recently reported that Meghan was looking for a role in an important superhero movie.

A source who spoke with the media explained that Meghan had already worked and planned meetings with Disney, so now she hopes to make the transition to more serious roles in the cinema.

It is said that the Suits alum hopes to get a job at the MCU. As previously reported, Meghan and Harry first announced their departure from the royal family in early 2020, after months of speculation of internal struggles between members.

The Daily Mail states that there is an obvious interest in hiring Meghan, including some companies that have tried to hire her. Nick Collins, who acts as Markle's agent, has apparently had his hands busy since Markle announced his intention to find a new job in the business.

Fans of the royal family know that Meghan and Harry's announcement to leave has not been positively received by everyone. Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry were subject to reports on Canadian taxpayers, who apparently have decided not to pay for the couple's safety.

In addition, Queen Elizabeth asked that Prince Harry and Meghan stop using the title "royal,quot; if they are no longer in the family. Later, Meghan and Harry published a statement in which they declared that the Palace had no right to prevent them from using the term "real,quot;, but that they did not intend to continue using it anyway.

Reportedly, Meghan and Harry will leave the British Monarchy at the end of March, 31. Since Meghan and Harry announced their departure, they have been in the headlines several times, even Meghan's father has also been.

For example, earlier this year, Thomas Markle sat down with the journalists and accused Meghan of abandoning his old family, moving to a new one and then also to them.

Ad

In addition, he said that Harry and Meghan "destroyed,quot; the royal family he described as an "institution."



Post views:

4 4