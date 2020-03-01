Megan Thee Stallion accuses her label of holding her new album hostage

%MINIFYHTMLa860adfd1baca7a8b243483af94b733a11% %MINIFYHTMLa860adfd1baca7a8b243483af94b733a12%

The star of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; criticizes his record label 1501 for not allowing him to release new music because they are angry with her for asking him to renegotiate his contract.

Megan Thee Stallion He is fighting with his 1501 record label. The creator of hits "Hot Girl Summer" revealed his conflict with the label while addressing the delay of his new album in a new video. She said she is not allowed to release new music.

According to her, things left after she asked to renegotiate her contract. "It's really crazy because all I did was ask to renegotiate my contract," he said. "And then it became a great old thing. When I signed, I really didn't know what was in my contract. I was young, I think I was about 20."

She only discovered problems with her contract after signing with Roc Nation and obtaining "royal administration" and "real lawyers." She said: "I wasn't upset [with 1501], because I was thinking, & # 39; everyone is great, we are all family, it's great … let me ask you to renegotiate my contract & # 39 ;."

"So now they tell a dog that she can't let go of music. It's really just a greedy game," he continued. "I was not trying to leave the label, I was not trying to give anyone the money they feel they are entitled to, I just wanted to renegotiate a little. I am not a greedy person. I am not a person who likes confrontation … I work with everyone. I'm nice. I'm really family oriented. "

She closed her tag, "You're angry because I don't want to bow down, turn around like a little bitch."

Then he gave advice to the new artists: "Please, it may seem good, it may sound good, but you should definitely read [your contract]." She added: "Read all that. Don't sign that without any lawyer … and get your own lawyer, with your own opinion."

1501 has not responded to Megan's claims, but the head of the label, Carl Crawford, said in December that the rapper had not brought him money. "Meg hasn't brought me anything. I have my own money," he wrote on Instagram.

Megan said it's "a lie." His assistant agreed, claiming Carl was salty because Megan joined Jay ZThe management of. "She still told him [Carl] how he wasn't eating? Everyone eating," the assistant explained. "I swear since the Roc Mfs nation management agreement changed tone when all the time it did was improve your career … what's wrong with growing up?"