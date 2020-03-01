McDonald’s to give free egg McMuffin sandwiches the same day Wendy’s launches its new breakfast menu

If you ever wondered if beef among these fast food restaurants was real, McDonald’s is here to let you know that it’s very real, and they’re willing to do everything they can to kill the competition.

Wendy’s plans to launch its new foods for breakfast tomorrow, March 2.North DakotaAnd, ironically, McDonald & # 39; s will deliver free Egg McMuffin sandwiches, as they have officially declared that day "National Egg McMuffin Day,quot;.

According to CNN BusinessMcDonald’s said in a press release that they intend to hold the "best,quot; fast-food breakfast sandwich since it also turns 50 this year. Ironically, its celebration is the same day that Wendy & # 39; s launches its new breakfast menu across the country.

McDonald’s will offer the free Egg McMuffin’s on Monday from 6:00 a.m. at 10:30 a.m. local time, however, to get the free breakfast sandwich, customers would have to order it through their McDonald’s application. This is a method that the company is using to ensure that your application is successful, as they offer their customers certain promotions.

Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy commented on McDonald's new promotion and said: "It's more a defensive movement than an offensive one."

If you follow any of the fast food restaurants on social media, then you know that when it comes to marketing, they like to target each other. Therefore, it was no surprise when Wendy & # 39; s responded to McDonald’s on Twitter.

Wendy & # 39; s posted a photo of a gravestone for the Egg McMuffin and said: "Here lies mediocrity. #EggRIPMuffin ".

Wendy’s is not the first fast food restaurant McDonald’s has had problems with. Last year, during the chicken sandwich madness, Mickey D & # 39; s announced the Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich to compete with Popeyes and Chic-fi-la.

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/01/business/mcdonalds-egg-mcmuffin-day/index.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94