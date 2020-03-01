BOULDER: If you're not yet ready to go through a brick wall for Karl Dorrell, Maurice Jones-Drew has a little story. And a warning.

%MINIFYHTML95e421e2577e596184e90069634175b511% %MINIFYHTML95e421e2577e596184e90069634175b512%

Dude traces it back to September 2005, when MJD, the former UCLA All-American driver and three times Pro Bowl, was talking to reporters after watching the recording of the Bruins' second opponent that season, the Rice Owls.

"I was very confident, I was speechless," said Jones-Drew, the current NFL Network analyst. "I think I said:" If we don't win this team by 60, if we don't add 50 points, this is not a good game for us. ""

The next day, his phone rang.

"Hey, man," scolded Dorrell, the head coach of the Bruins at the time. "What are you doing?"

"I just wanted to see that tape, offensively, we should dominate this team."

A pause

"I think his number," Dorrell replied, "was too low."

Jones-Drew laughed at that.

"I was checking," Jones-Drew said from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "But he also said:" We should do better. "And that was his message:" Don't put limits on yourself. "

And don't let the sweet tones and level head at the press conference last Monday fool you. If your throat is the only thing that stands between Dorrell and the sweet victory, the new CU soccer coach is trampling on that bad boy.

In addition, he will grow in you, over time. Time and a fair shake.

"Jon Embree was a coach for two years at CU, he was not given the opportunity," Jones-Drew said of Dorrell, who recorded a 35-27 record at Westwood. “I know Mel (Tucker) really well, I thought it was a phenomenal recruitment. But if you love your coach, you have to give it a try. "

There is also the matter of the elephant in the room, the 13 years between training stops. What did CU see that other schools happened, repeatedly, since UCLA let Dorrell go in December 2007?

"I don't know if he didn't interview well. I don't know what's going on," Jones-Drew said. "What I do know is that he is a tremendous coach. And he has learned. For me, he has invested his time. He was a head coach. We were very successful. He was fired. I don't know why. He was very successful.

“(Dorrell) had the opportunity to come back and show his skills and I hope CU gives him the time to build this program. I hope people realize that Alabama was not good when I was in college. It took time for (Nick) Saban to come in and build that thing. ”

Jones-Drew knows very well what the CU players are thinking right now, having played for Dorrell as a schoolboy since 2003-05 and also for Tucker as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011, a five-game period in the that the former CU chief published a 2-3 record as interim.

"I think they are completely different people, but they have the same message," MJD said of the last two CU soccer coaches.

"Mel is an excited guy. Relentless. Ruthless. I remember we are in Jacksonville and he broke his quad and had to have a cart. And the car said:" Implacable "on him. And when the car broke down, the next one, he put a plaque that said: "Implacable II,quot;.

“Karl is more a direct guy. It comes from the (NFL). It's fun for me why more universities don't receive NFL coaches. Alabama went and took Saban out of the NFL, his release was: "I'll have you ready for the NFL." And that is what Karl will do. He always challenged us to be better. "

Namely: UCLA 63, Rice 21. If you get stuck in the "speak softly,quot; part of the package, you may miss the big stick.