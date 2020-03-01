Match report – Huddersfield 10 – 42 Wigan





Oliver Partington celebrates while running to score for Wigan

The end Liam Marshall struck three times when Wigan reached the top of the Betfred Super League with a 42-10 win over undefeated Huddersfield hosts.

The flying warrior grabbed two attempts in the first half and one in the second, as the visitors achieved four victories in five starts with an impressive full display.

On the contrary, it was a poor afternoon for the Giants, which rarely seemed to go from four to four in early 2020.

George Burgess (right) and Liam Marshall celebrate the victory

However, there was very little to separate at the sides in the half-hour opening, with the home team almost deserving their 10-4 advantage, courtesy of an attempt by Adam O & # 39; Brien and three goals by Aidan Sezer to a Willie's four point shot. Is a.

But after 34 minutes of Sezer became a fight for Thomas Leuluai, the Warriors took the competition by the neck, with three attempts in the last six minutes of the half.

Aaron Murphy tackled by Thomas Leuluai of Wigan and Zak Hardaker

Marshall immediately took full advantage of an overloaded defense to score in the corner and two minutes later, Sam Powell launched himself from a short distance.

With Zak Hardaker achieving his first conversion, that made 14-10 for visitors.

But moments later, the advantage was up to 10 points, thanks to an absolute Marshall belt.

The end picked up the restart within his own 20-meter area and, with the siren about to sound, kicked deeply and won the race to meet before finishing in the corner, for Hardaker to add the extras.

James Gavet and Aaron Murphy board Bevan French from Wigan

Two minutes after the restart and with Sezer still in the bin, Wigan added another well-worked score when Dom Manfredi landed.

He couldn't improve when the Giants returned to the fray when Marshall fitly burned to complete a 13-minute hat-trick, with Hardaker converting to do 30-10 after 48 minutes.

Nor was he wrong in the hour mark after Oliver Partington walked from 20 meters for an easy score and, with three minutes remaining, support partner George Burgess made his way to his first attempt at Wigan colors and the eighth attempt to the visitors. the contest Hardaker's extras made the final score 42-10 for visitors.