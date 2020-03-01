Match Report – Helmet 29-34 Catalans

%MINIFYHTML7fde180e11c03bc864c93a603e10977311% %MINIFYHTML7fde180e11c03bc864c93a603e10977312%





James Maloney of Catalans Dragons celebrates scoring the winning attempt

Catalans Dragons last won a 34-29 victory at Hull FC when Israel Folau made his first appearance in the Super League in England.

Folau, who was fired by Rugby Australia last May for making anti-LGBT + comments on social media, made a goal debut for the Catalans during their 36-18 home victory against Castleford last month, but had trouble impacting. in the KCOM stadium.

Hull ran 24 points with no response on each side of the break and seemed ready to win again, with Jamie Shaul scoring the selection of attempts as the hosts advanced 28-10 ahead.

The Catalans responded with three quick attempts in the second half to level the scores, but the hosts thought Marc Sneyd won it with a drop goal three minutes from time.

Israel Folau is involved in the defense of Hull FC

However, Folau produced an excellent capture to regain possession of a brief initial kick-off of the Catalans, which resulted in James Maloney crashing on the winning score.

It was an emotional afternoon when Hull paid tribute before the kick-off to former player Adam Maher, who died on Wednesday at the age of 47 after a battle against motor neuron disease.

The whites and blacks opened the scoring in the 14th minute when an orderly movement from left to right saw Mahe Fonua run off and cross the corner.

Benjamin Jullien celebrated his 25th birthday with an attempt in the 23rd minute to tie the Catalans, but the French team crossed again when Fouad Yaha scored on the corner, with Maloney turning to overtake them 10-4.

A fan of Hull FC holds a rainbow flag

The hosts were level again in the 33rd minute when Hull worked on the right edge once more, with Fonua crossing the lime grout for the second time.

Hull made sure to lead the break when the hosts continued to dominate on the right, with Carlos Tuimavave, who replaced the injured Jake Connor just before, scoring three minutes before the break for a 16-10 lead.

Scott Taylor is approached from Hull FC

A blow of possession of the dragons and the local team made them pay when Albert Kelly discharged Shaul, who ran 50 meters before crossing the corner to take a two-point lead.

Lee Radford's team improved their lead to 28-10 with 52 minutes on the clock when Manu Ma & # 39; u took a wonderful step to get through the defense of the Catalans and take down Sam Tomkins to try his home debut.

Manu Ma & # 39; u of Hull FC evades Sam Tomkins from the Catalans to try

However, The Dragons hit back after conceding 26 straight points with Jullien brushing a Hull defender to slide for his second attempt, which was quickly followed by Josh Drinkwater's score under the posts.

Maloney converted both attempts to reduce the deficit to six points and the scores soon leveled off when Samisoni Langi approached with 10 minutes remaining.

Sneyd reached a record of 31 goals in the Hull, apparently to win it for the Whites and Blacks, but Maloney had the last word with a late revealing attempt.