Match Report – Bathroom 13-19 Bristol





Charles Piutau breaks for Bristol

Bristol moved third in the Gallagher Premier League after beating Bath 19-13 and claiming a first league victory at the Recreation Ground for 14 years.

Attempts by flanker Chris Vui, Alapati Leiua wing and substitute half Harry Randall shaded a narrow and tense derby from the west of the country in favor of Bristol.

The flying half Callum Sheedy kicked two conversions and, although Bath Will Chudley's replacement landed in the second period, it was a case of too little and too late.

Rhys Priestland got two penalties and one conversion, however, it was Bristol's day when they climbed to just one point behind Sale Sharks, which ranks second.

Rhys Webb gets the ball away for Bath

It was the first home defeat of the Bath Premier League in a year, but Bristol's fourth victory in the rebound highlighted serious ambitions for the title this season.

Rhys Webb partnered with fellow Wales international Priestland halfway to a Bath debut, while supporter Will Stuart and number eight Taulupe Faletau returned from the Six Nations service and Mike Williams replaced Tom Ellis in line behind.

Bristol boss Pat Lam made seven changes from the side that beat Worcester last time, including the early start of the league season for pillar Yann Thomas and number eight Jordan Crane, with Leiua replacing the injured wing Henry Purdy

Despite Bristol's long wait for a victory on Bath's floor, they set off in five minutes and moved on with a well-worked attempt.

Full-back Charles Piutau initially advanced, before the possession expanded, wing Luke Morahan paused and Vui finished impressively with a five-point lead.

A penalty from Priestland opened Bath's account, but Bristol looked at the team much more menacingly with the ball in hand and conjured a second attempt after 17 minutes.

The visitors were playing advantage of a penalty and Sheedy's cut took him behind Bath's defense before throwing a perfect kick at an unmarked Leiua, who landed.

Sheedy converted from the band line, but Bath responded impressively when his strikers camped within Bristol's 22 and applied relentless pressure.

Bears player Alpati Leiua crosses to score

Bristol had locked up Joe Joyce in his attempts to repel Bath, but they finally got a penalty that Sheedy cleared by touching.

Bath wasted an opportunity, although they managed to reduce the deficit just before the break when Priestland hit a second penalty after Bristol left the game.

Bath dominated the third quarter in terms of territory and possession, sacrificing twice the kickable penalties to go to a lineout drive, but Bristol's defense stood firm.

Captain Steven Luatua was at the center of Bristol's defensive effort and Bath was frustrated by his failure to move forward.

And Bristol punished them in the 63rd minute, attacking from the depths to create space for Morahan, although Bath's side, Tom Homer, managed an excellent tackle to save the attempt.

But the ball quickly recycled and moved widely, and Randall claimed Bristol's third attempt, again converted by Sheedy.

Webb left with 15 minutes remaining and his replacement Chudley had an immediate impact, appearing on Priestland's shoulder, picking up the pass from half the fly and running without opposition.

Priestland's conversion made it a six-point game again with 13 minutes remaining, but, despite Bath having a chance to make more progress, Bristol maintained his composure to claim an outstanding victory.