March Madness 2020: Kentucky crisis time dominance could lead to a long career in the NCAA Tournament

Ten times in the first 18 games of the season, Kentucky coach John Calipari didn't start his best player, much less his best lineup. Immanuel Quickley opened in the bank most of the time, and the true identity of the Wildcats was hidden better than Superman with glasses.

Calipari did not start Quickley along with freshman Tyrese Maxey and sophomore Ashton Hagans until the Wildcats played with Georgia Tech on December 14. It did not become a permanent agreement until a month later, when they traveled to Arkansas, fresh out of a disappointing experience. Loss in South Carolina and a little desperate.

Kentucky has lost once since then, winning 12 of 13 and on Saturday achieving a regular season championship of the Southeast Conference with a 73-66 decision on Auburn. It makes a lot of sense now, but it also raises the question of why it took Calipari so long to put that trio in its place.

"I didn't do the first seven or eight games," Calipari told reporters. "And I had friends of mine in this profession, the Hall of Fame member, who called me and said:" Why don't you play with those three guards? "Because I was trying to make sure I had the opportunity for other boys.

“And then, at some point, you just get close and say: & # 39; That is our best team, those three guards and two great ones. And then you run with that.

Becoming a permanent holder has made Quickley an All-America candidate and a leader in the SEC Player of the Year race. He has scored in double figures in each game since December 28 against Louisville and is shooting 46.5 from a 3-point range on that stretch.

Kentucky sacrifices some elements to line up in this way: although the Wildcats have an elite shot blocker in Nick Richards, which averages 2.2 per game, as well as a guard in Hagans, who is nominated for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award: They are not designed to be an elite defensive team. With three guards standing 6-3 or less, their lack of length makes it easier for opponents to see inside the post and find the space needed to drive down the lane. It is unusual for Calipari to have a team rank as low as 38 among Division I teams in tight defensive efficiency.

Without an oppressive defense, the Wildcats can sometimes fight to get the series of stops needed to go to scoring races. Therefore, they are often found in competitive games as the final bell approaches.

And that's where they are at their best, where they are as good as any team in college basketball, and maybe as good as anyone has been in a long time. They close games. If you are trying to overcome these guys in the final stretch of a game, you are probably in serious trouble.

In the current winning streak of eight Wildcats games, they have been at the top with 8 minutes remaining seven times, averaging just 6.4 points. They have won those games by an average of 8.1 points. They are a plus five compound between the 8 minute mark and the 4 minute mark, and a plus 12 compound in the last four minutes.

Most of the time, they deal with basketball, make excellent decisions, do what they can to find Quickley for open throws and make, and do, many free throws.

In the last 8 minutes of those games, the Wildcats have tried an average of 10 free throws, converting at a rate of 88 percent. This is not an accident at all. The vast majority of these were filmed and manufactured by Quickley (92 percent shooter), Richards (75 percent), Hagans (81 percent) and, to a lesser extent, Maxey (82 percent). Power forward EJ Montgomery (67 percent) has shot only some of them. The Wildcats know where they want the ball to go in these circumstances.

"Playing with three owners, you are not going to be a great offensive rebounding team," Calipari said. "You have two boys going against their four.

"That means we have to throw free throws as we do, because we're going to have to compensate him somewhere."

When Kentucky used mainly other lineups, including small forward Khalil Whitney, the Wildcats lost four times in the first 16 games, including a now-notable defeat to the Missouri Valley Conference Evansville doormat that has become a burden they have endured. Almost four months of the season.

However, it has been common for Calipari teams to improve dramatically as the season progresses, and to be resilient and flexible with their rotations and schemes. His 2014 team was 21-8 on March 1 and came to the NCAA championship game. His 2011 team was 17-7 on February 12 and played in the Final Four.

"I never stopped believing in this group," Calipari said.

After the Wildcats lost a game on December 21 to Ohio State to fall to 8-3, Calipari said, he didn't doubt that belief.

"But I wasn't sure about this, where he went, the race these guys have prepared," he said. "You have to go to a series of games. If you haven't won six in a row, why does your team think you can do it?

"What we are learning and preparing is so that when we enter in March, we are ready as our teams have been historically."

They can play many closed games in the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, but they are so good in that circumstance that they will probably play many games.

That is never bad.