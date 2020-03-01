March 1 marks the beginning of the meteorological spring, but is a spring weather on its way? – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>March 1 marks the beginning of the meteorological spring, but is a spring weather on its way? - WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Sunday, March 1 marks the beginning of the meteorological spring, and the appropriate temperatures are in the mid-40s.

So, is this a sign that spring weather will be the norm?

%MINIFYHTMLababf1ddbde0adbcff3d7fe7805bd52c11%%MINIFYHTMLababf1ddbde0adbcff3d7fe7805bd52c12%

At least in the short term, yes!

This week, we will see temperatures mainly in the 40s and lots of sun. On Saturday, we could even see temperatures that reached 50 degrees.

As for the forecast, meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says he sees no signs of more cold air.

"In fact, I think temperatures will remain at or above average," he said. "In terms of snow conditions, there is nothing in the short term."

Look at the Augustyniak weather report above for the latest news.

%MINIFYHTMLababf1ddbde0adbcff3d7fe7805bd52c13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here