March 1 marks the beginning of the meteorological spring, but is a spring weather on its way? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Sunday, March 1 marks the beginning of the meteorological spring, and the appropriate temperatures are in the mid-40s.

So, is this a sign that spring weather will be the norm?

At least in the short term, yes!

This week, we will see temperatures mainly in the 40s and lots of sun. On Saturday, we could even see temperatures that reached 50 degrees.

Happy #MeteorologicalSpring! We had a continuous snow cover on @MSPAirport since November 27, 2019. Temperatures have not reached 50 ° or warmer there since October 26. Both statistics will be deleted in the next 7 days. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/kUAAn3xU5L – Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 1, 2020

As for the forecast, meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says he sees no signs of more cold air.

"In fact, I think temperatures will remain at or above average," he said. "In terms of snow conditions, there is nothing in the short term."

Look at the Augustyniak weather report above for the latest news.