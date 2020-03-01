Manchester Thunder and Team Bath ensure productive Superleague victories along the way | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML9ce1e6748c9dfaa8383d16d06d4cbef711% %MINIFYHTML9ce1e6748c9dfaa8383d16d06d4cbef712%





Manchester Thunder and Team Bath secured productive victories along the way with Loughborough Lightning leaving the mark in the second round of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

After a record crowd witnessed an exciting day of netball at the Season Opener in Birmingham, the 10 franchises returned to their training bases to prepare for their second outing of the new season.

After three games of the second round on Saturday, the last two meetings will be held on Monday night with Wasps Netball receiving Saracens Mavericks at Ricoh Arena and Surrey Storm facing London Pulse in front of the Sky sports cameras

Mikki Austin's outfit will face live next to Samantha Bird Sky Sports Arena and Mix as of 6:45 p.m. and the meeting will also be broadcast live on our YouTube channel.

The stars shine but only fall to thunder

After a difficult time at the opening of the season and a 70-49 loss to Saracens Mavericks, Melissa Bessell's Severn Stars embraced the challenge of the reigning champions and showed that a week can be a long time in the sport.

They prospered on a local court and kept Thunder with a one-goal lead after the first 15 minutes at Worcester Arena and a 30-26 deficit at halftime.

The third, as often known as the "fourth of the Championship,quot;, belonged to the local team. The stars surpassed him by one (17-16) while Liana Leota prospered playing against her former team, her collective confidence grew.

The last quarter saw Karen Greig return to his strong bench to change the image.

The form Eleanor Cardwell arrived in GA and the new firm Lauren Ngwira intensified it in defense. Thunder ran to a 10-goal lead before Stars attacked them again. They pushed their visitors to a final score of 65-56.

Until next time – Severn Stars Now head to the road to face Saracens Mavericks on March 7. In the meantime Manchester Thunder They have the joy of waiting for their first home game of the season, as they will face Loughborough Lightning in Belle Vue that same night.

Vitality Netball Superleague – Second round, matches and results February 28 Severn Stars 56-65 Manchester Thunder Loughborough Lightning 59-53 Strathclyde Mermaids Celtic Dragons 52-71 Bath Equipment March 2 Surrey Storm vs London Pulse 7pm – Live on Sky Sports and YouTube Wasps Netball vs Saracens Mavericks 7.30pm

Lightning wins the first victory of the season

Despite not having the services of his injured captain Natalie Panagarry, Loughborough Lightning won his first victory of the new season with a 59-53 hard-fought result against Strathclyde Sirens at Sir David Wallace Arena.

They also had to do it the most difficult way, since a slow start led them to the first pause 16-7 down.

Sara Bayman's words of choice and key substitutions, including the delivery of the WA bib to the Beth Gabriel match player, allowed them to deliver a productive 18-9 second quarter.

Bayman shares first season lessons in an attempt to build Sara Bayman will look for an instant response from Lightning this weekend and will build on lessons from last season.

After being locked at 25-25 at halftime, the third quarter was a cat and mouse game with Lightning just holding the edge (42-39) in the absence of 15.

Lightning was never left behind in the last quarter and, once again, for Sirens, his failed shooting account interrupted his work, 12 were in contrast to only five of the home team's attempts.

Until next time – The Emirates Arena will open its doors for the first time in the third round when Strathclyde Mermaids host of Surrey's storm by Mikki Austin. by Flash of lightning, as I just mentioned, is a meeting with the current champion Manchester Thunder.

Team Bath go two of two

Team Bath joined its great performance in the Season Opener by registering its first result on the road, a 71-52 victory over Celtic Dragons at Cardiff Met University.

Anna Stembridge used the match to deliver a Superleague debut to Khanyisa Chawane in WA, while Tash Pavelin proved to be powerful in defense with eight interceptions during his time on the court.

After a first quarter 13-13, Bath won the last three times seven, one and 11 to ensure another comfortable victory and return home to Team Bath Arena with a smile on their faces.

It is not the result we wanted, but we will return next week💪🏼 Much to train and work, but another solid performance for dragons in difficult circumstances💚 Super happy to get the player of the game☺️ https://t.co/YexEG0VM7R – Abby tyrrell (@ 7abby9) February 29, 2020

The dragons only had eight goals left to reach the last quarter, however, Latanya Wilson was ordered off the court for overly jealous work after precautions (and two minutes off the court) and that meant that Abby Tyrrell had everything he had to do.

As expected, having less than six players was too much for the home team and the scoreboard exploded accordingly.

Until next time – Tania Hoffman Celtic dragons now he will prepare to head to the capital for a London Pulse meeting, in front of the Sky sports Cameras on Monday, March 9. Team Bath & # 39; s The encounter with Wasps Netball falls at the other end of the third round under the lights of Friday Night at Team Bath Arena.

Vitality Netball Superleague season coverage continues on Monday, March 2 when Surrey Storm entertains London Pulse, join us at Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube starting at 7 p.m.