Man City vs Aston Villa: final rankings of the Carabao Cup | Soccer news

Aston Villa

Orjan Nyland – 6

He let Sergio Agüero's opening goal go through his legs, but there wasn't much he could have done about the second. Nyland also let out some catches and almost gave Man City another when he dropped a Kevin De Bruyne cross at the feet of Raheem Sterling, but otherwise he did well.

Frederic Guilbert – 6

Rodri defeated him too easily for the opening goal and had a small battle with Raheem Sterling at the beginning of the second half.

Bjorn Engels – 7

The defender made some vital blocks when necessary. He stopped Sterling from passing the goal and threw himself in front of a shot by Gabriel Jesus in the second half to choose his contributions. Engels almost tied for Aston Villa in the 88th minute with a bullet header, which was pushed into the crossbar.

Tyrone Mings – 7

He did well overall, but he was scoring Agüero when he scored the first game. Mings made some blocks and vital clearances at all times, including seeing a dangerous De Bruyne cross back in the second half, and was booked late. Another solid performance.

Matt Targett – 5

He lost Phil Foden in preparation for the opening goal of Man City and fought the 19-year-old during much of the game.

Douglas Luiz – 5

An afternoon quite calm. He began driving through the field just before the hour, only to receive a foul from Rodri, but otherwise he did not do much more.

Wonderful Nakamba – 5

Some strong challenges in the midfield, personified by a crunchy tack on Agüero in the second half for which it was reserved.

Ahmed Elmohamady – 6

He had some goal views in the first half and made a good crossing in the second period. I booked in the 68th minute for a tack on David Silva and was replaced shortly after. It did not have a great effect on the procedures.

Jack Grealish – 7

There were many eyes on Grealish before the Wembley final, but he did not live up to the billing. He was always in and around the action and participated in the goal of Aston Villa, but did not have the influence he wanted. However, Grealish did well and was the target of several Man City fouls, but he could have missed some opportunities.

Anwar El Ghazi – 7

Aston Villa's best threat of attack, heading early and hitting Claudio Bravo in the 24th minute. The Ghazi took full advantage of John Stones' horrid slip to catch Aston Villa's goal assist. Replaced in the 70th minute.

Mbwana Samatta – 6

He scored a sensational header to throw a goal back for Aston Villa and positioned himself superbly among the defenders. However, he did not have many other opportunities and left in the 80th minute.

Substitutes

Trezeguet (for El Ghazi, 70) – 5

He only had little time to impress, but he could not change the course of the game.

Connor Hourihane (for Elmohamady, 70) – 5

He did well in a few frantic last minutes, handing over a corner and putting some crosses, but they couldn't convert.

Keinan Davis (for Samatta, 80) – 5

Restricted to a 10-minute cameo, so it could not have a big impact.

Manchester city

Claudio Bravo – 7

Little could he do about the return goal of Mbwana Samatta, and apart from a 1-0 save by Anwar El Ghazi, he had little else to do until a good save from Bjorn Engels in which he advanced to the post.

Kyle Walker – 7

He started trembling on the right, but when City began to dominate he used his rhythm well to support Phil Foden and was one of his best attack threats.

Fernandinho – 7

A defensive performance that would otherwise be assured was generally not helped by a little awareness in preparing for Villa's goal. Fernandinho had no idea where Samatta was when the ball entered the box, and was punished. There was a hairy moment after the break also where a bad header almost drove Douglas Luiz away, but he recovered.

John Stones – 5

It is sad to say that Stones never seems to be far from a mistake, and will be grateful to Sergio Agüero and Rodri, his last stumble did not cost them the day. That was not his only unconvincing moment: he was struck by El Ghazi's effort in the first five minutes that set the tone.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7

No one had more touches or touches in the middle of the opposition than Zinchenko, whose crossing was a bit unpredictable, but his overall game was decent. Solid and not spectacular, it was no surprise that Ahmed Elmohamady was hooked after not being able to get much change from him.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7

He protected the four backs well and offered a lot in the future, contributing four key passes, more than anyone else in the field, and assistance for the second goal of the City.

Rodri – 7

Now it's two out of four for Rodri, but it's not time to find a replacement for Agüero. He also played a role in the first game, crossing for Foden to configure Agüero.

Phil Foden – 8

A mature performance beyond his years may not come as a surprise to Foden, who could enter many Premier League lineups, but the way he led the City attack game was sometimes impressive even by those standards. . I enjoyed good attendance, an excellent game of passes and links and I really just missed a goal like cherry on top.

David Silva – 6

Silva is always busy, but he was not as convincing in the ball as we have been accustomed to the captain's years. His radar seemed off at times and there was little of the defense division play that we've got so used to.

Raheem Sterling – 7

He enjoyed a brilliant performance while continuing his return from an injury and seemed dangerous from the left flank, but still seems to be sitting deeper than in his ruthless scoring streak early in the season. He showed difficult feet and good delivery, but could still add more.

Sergio Agüero – 7

It had to be Sergio to open the scoreboard, right? A typically excellent end of the Argentine put City on the way and had the bad luck of not increasing his account later in the game from a narrow angle.

Substitutes

Kevin De Bruyne (for Gundogan, 58) – 6

De Bruyne was solid without having a big impact on the game even though Villa left gaps while looking for an equalizer.

Bernardo Silva (by David Silva, 77) – 6

It looked bright and had a chance to add City's third late.

Gabriel Jesus (for Agüero, 84) – n / a