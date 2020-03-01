Madonna crying after falling on stage during the concert

%MINIFYHTML9ed3e34bb0003fb296c8b08adb176ff311% %MINIFYHTML9ed3e34bb0003fb296c8b08adb176ff312%

Instagram

According to reports, The Material Girl began to cry after she fell in front of concert goers during one of her live performances in the capital of France.

Up News Info –

Virgin He reportedly held back tears when he suffered a fall on stage during his show Madame X in Paris, France, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at night.

The 61-year-old singer has been struggling during her 12-night residency despite her knee and hip injuries, and apparently required support from a backup dancer after falling off her chair during the show.

%MINIFYHTML9ed3e34bb0003fb296c8b08adb176ff313% %MINIFYHTML9ed3e34bb0003fb296c8b08adb176ff314%

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the success creator of "Medellín", who has been walking with the help of a cane and knee pads in recent weeks, continued the show two and a half hours after crying on stage after the incident .

%MINIFYHTML9ed3e34bb0003fb296c8b08adb176ff315% %MINIFYHTML9ed3e34bb0003fb296c8b08adb176ff316%

The Madame X Tour has proved problematic for the star, with Madonna canceling shows in cities like New York, Los Angeles and London previously on the tour, which began in September 2019.

The final show takes place at Le Grand Rex in the French capital on March 11.