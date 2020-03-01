Madonna cries for a knee injury after falling off the chair at the concert

%MINIFYHTMLd5cd0b1f01c2d0cb54a7db14383a9cfe11% %MINIFYHTMLd5cd0b1f01c2d0cb54a7db14383a9cfe12%

The legendary artist has been recovering from some really painful knee injuries, so, according to new reports, when Madonna fell from a chair during a show on her Madame X tour in Paris, she really struggled to get up because of how much it hurt knee .

Apparently, the whole incident made Madonna cry.

It was great during the dance sequences, but at some point, he ended up falling from a chair.

Fortunately, the star got immediate help from one of her backup dancers, reports The Sun.

Obviously, she was suffering a lot but in the end the show ended.

This happened after months of recovery after her knee injury and in the past it was so bad that Madonna even had no choice but to postpone a couple of her concerts because of that in October and December.

She has been recommended by medical specialists to rest a little while recovering, but also tried an alternative treatment known as Autohemotherapy.

What this procedure does is mix the ozone gas with the blood and then "turn it,quot; at a very high speed that would then help treat all types of injuries.

Madonna even documented the process in her IG account in December and in the caption, she explained that she was "infusing blood."

Meanwhile, it seems that she has been using a cane to not put too much strain on her knees just after the Paris show, as she was seen walking with a cane next to her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

Despite this, she seemed very lively while smiling at the viewers.

The star is no stranger to the fight against pain, since throughout his career he has experienced several injuries on stage and outside, as many lifelong artists do.



