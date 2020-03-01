Macclesfield players and staff did not pay salaries for February | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa41e7f47ee249416a332ca44750f19e811% %MINIFYHTMLa41e7f47ee249416a332ca44750f19e812%







Macclesfield players and staff have not received their February salaries.

%MINIFYHTMLa41e7f47ee249416a332ca44750f19e813% %MINIFYHTMLa41e7f47ee249416a332ca44750f19e814%

%MINIFYHTMLa41e7f47ee249416a332ca44750f19e815% %MINIFYHTMLa41e7f47ee249416a332ca44750f19e816%

This season, the club was deducted six points for non-payment of salaries and the breach of a League Two match against Crewe on December 7 after players refused to play due to unpaid wages.

Club players also refused to play in November, after a previous instance that they were not paid on time, which saw the players of the youth field team in their 4-0 loss to Kingstonian in the first round of the FA Cup.

Macclesfield has faced multiple settlement requests in recent months, including one backed by former manager Sol Campbell due to non-payment of wages.

Daryl McMahon resigned as head coach after 25 games in January, understanding that he was frustrated by the lack of resources in the club.

Club owner Amar Alkadhi said during December that he was in "advanced negotiations,quot; about the sale of the club.

The club is also under the cloud of a settlement order that will be heard on March 25.

Macclesfield is in second place in League Two, eight points above Stevenage and far from being in the relegation zone.