Lyfe Jennings shared her thoughts on Eva Marcille by changing her daughter's last name

It is no secret that Eva Marcille and her ex Kevin McCall are not in a good place, and have been in court when it comes to the custody of their 6-year-old daughter Marley.

Eva has been very open about Kevin not being in her daughter's life, and has even been open about her husband Michael Sterling being more a father figure to Marely, since he has helped raise her. With all these factors, Eva shared the process they went through to change their daughter's last name to Sterling.

It seems that singer Lyfe Jennings was catching up with "Real Housewives of Atlanta," and saw the process Eva had gone through to change her daughter's last name. However, he does not think it was right on his part to do so, so he let him know through social networks.

On Sunday, Lyfe said: "I think this is so crazy. Change your daughter's last name from her father's to someone else's. Especially when the father tries to see her. The daughter has nothing to do with her meat. And what kind of man allows that? Sh * t bothered me. I expected something better from Eva … sh * t personal for me !!! I've been there."

Eva recently appeared in "The Wendy Williams show" where she He talked about the process of changing Marley's name and the reason he made the decision.

After receiving a violent reaction from his opinion, Lyfe applauded and stood firm in his previous statement. He even offered some advice to Kevin McCall while letting him know that he was supporting him.

