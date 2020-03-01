Lyfe Jennings is roasted after criticizing Eva Marcille for changing her daughter's last name

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Tree of Lyfe & # 39; is dragged to social networks after criticizing the student of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; Marcille for changing her daughter's name from McCall to Sterling.

Lyfe Jennings faced a violent reaction on the internet by calling Eva Marcille "Wack" and defending his ex Kevin McCall. Jennings criticized Marchille for changing her daughter's name from McCall to Sterling when her husband Michael Sterling adopted the girl.

"I think this is crazy. Change the last name of his daughters from his father to another. Especially when the father tries to see her," said Jennings. "The daughter has nothing to do with her beef. And what kind of man allows that ????? The shit bothered me. I hoped she was better than Eva … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Personally!

"I worry about their children, not Eva, it's that simple. If it's a personal prayer about it," said one. Another wrote: "Don't talk about what you don't know." A person made fun of him for not doing his research before judging: "Let's say it all together." Reading is fundamental. "

Meanwhile, a different individual suggested that Jennings and McCall had one thing in common: "Men who beat women defend men who beat women. It doesn't surprise me …" Jennings responded with a brief comment, " Typical".

Eva Marcille, a "America's next top model"Alum, and Kevin McCall separated in 2014 after she gave birth to her daughter. She obtained custody of the child when she accused him of domestic violence. Then she moved with Michael Sterling and they married in 2018.

In 2017, when Marcille posted photos of her new life with her daughter and her future husband, McCall went crazy on social media. He removed the photos of the boy from his page and publicly repudiated the girl.

Kevin McCall crossed out the face of one of his daughters

"If you love her so much, you can have her. I'm erasing all her memories," he said. "Out of sight out of mind. Erasing from my memory. Go play with another person, it doesn't work anymore. She is yours. Forever and you can stay with her."

Later, McCall backed away: "I didn't reject my son. I stopped putting him on social media. The fight is in God's hands. You can't see that. Face that."

Lyfe Jennings has a similar drama of baby mama. In 2008, he followed Joy Bounds, the mother of his two children, to his family's house after an argument. He destroyed the door, shot and led the police to a high-speed chase. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three and a half years in jail.