Los Angeles shoppers stock up on essential products and stores run out amid fears of the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

Los Angeles stores are seeing more customers stock up on essential products in the wake of growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers of a Costco in Van Nuys said the lines were unusually long, even for a Sunday, about 30 cars deep. Many shelves were also empty, as people supplied themselves with food, water and other essential items.

"I heard another person talking here that they are outside Clorox, they are without wipes …," Costco buyer Stephan Amirayan said.

Some said they are preparing in case they need to remain in quarantine.

"I got water, tuna and (other) things …" said Costco buyer Marceleno Martínez. "If something happens, we are prepared."

Other customers who were shopping on a routine basis said they don't understand why fears about the coronavirus would encourage people to gather outside the house.

"I was asking the guy:" Why are you so busy today? "He said that because of the coronavirus there are many more people outside," said Pedram Aliasnik, who said he was shopping weekly. "But it didn't make any sense to me why there would be more people outside. In any case, they would stay at home."

In a local CVS, employees said they are sold without hand sanitizers and face masks, without stock in the warehouse.

Coronavirus continues to spread in the USA. UU., Since the state of Washington reported on Saturday the first death confirmed by the virus in the country.

Two health workers tested positive in northern California after treating a patient and were told to undergo quarantine. Orange County health officials declared a local health emergency in response to a confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.

There are 76 reported cases of coronavirus in the US. UU., Although data from the CDC on February 29 confirm only 22. More than 88,000 people have contracted the virus and the death toll has exceeded 3,000 worldwide.

Federal authorities said they believe the virus is only transmitted through close contact, being six feet from someone with the virus for an extended period of time.

Health officials said the virus spreads mainly when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads, and reminded people that the best way to protect against the coronavirus is to wash their hands with soap and water.

To get the latest on the spread of coronavirus in southern California and across the country, click here.