Los Angeles Metro will offer free rate on California Primary Election Day – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles voters heading to the polls on Tuesday can get free public transportation.

THE. Metro will provide free travel on all Metro bus and train lines to help people get to the polls for the March 3 primary elections. Rates will be exempted from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday at midnight, traffic authorities said.

Other transit agencies are offering free rates on March 3, including Access Services, Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Culver CityBus, LADOT, Pasadena Transit and Long Beach Transit.

In addition, the County Registrar-Registrar Office has placed a voting mailbox by mail in the area of ​​the East Union Station portal where voters can leave their ballots by mail.

The Metro headquarters at One Gateway Plaza and the El Monte bus station are being used as early voting centers, for those who do not want to wait until Tuesday to cast their vote.

This is the first election in Los Angeles County in which residents can cast a vote at any polling place in the entire county, they are not limited only to their neighborhood constituency.

The change follows the approval of the California Voter Election Act 2016, designed to make the voting process more convenient.

It is also the first time that voters in Los Angeles County are using a modern touch-ball marking device to make their selections. Those selections will be printed on a paper ballot.

Nearly 1,000 voting centers have been opened throughout the county since February 22. In total, within the first 8 days of this voting period, 93,000 people have cast their vote in Los Angeles County, although there are more than 5 million registered voters in the county.

For the voting center closest to you, click here. For a list of ticket delivery sites, click here.

