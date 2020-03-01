Los Angeles County announces 24-hour polling centers that will open Monday – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLad4d3eff0de8a092e2994cae6c9af99d11% %MINIFYHTMLad4d3eff0de8a092e2994cae6c9af99d12%

– In an effort to make voting as easy as possible before Tuesday's primary election, Los Angeles County officials are opening six 24-hour polling centers across the county.

Dean Logan, Registrar-Registrar of the Los Angeles County / County Clerk, said Sunday that six locations will offer "Voting 24 hours a day,quot; starting Monday at 8 a.m. and will continue until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

More details to come, but excited to share that, in addition to our regular voting centers, we are offering "Voting 24 hours a day,quot; in six locations in #LACounty starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. and continuing until the polls close on election day at 8 p.m. #MoreChoicesMoreVoices #VSAP pic.twitter.com/uodZyy8Drs – Dean Logan, RR / CC (@LACountyRRCC) March 1, 2020

The centers are in the following locations:

– RR / CC Headquarters in Norwalk, 12400 Imperial Hwy.

– The East L.A. Doctors Hospital, 4060 Whittier Blvd.

– The Hilton Garden Inn in Valencia, 27710 The Old Rd.

– The great banquet hall of César in Tujunga

– Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd.

– Hotel Four Points By Sheraton LAX, 9750 Airport Blvd.

Authorities also reminded Los Angeles voters on Sunday that the Los Angeles Metro and several other public transportation services will offer free fares all day on Tuesday to help people get to the polls.

Nearly 1,000 voting centers have been opened throughout the county since February 22. In total, within the first 8 days of this voting period, 93,000 people have cast their vote in Los Angeles County, although there are more than 5 million registered voters in the county.

For the voting center closest to you, click here. For a list of ticket delivery sites, click here.

