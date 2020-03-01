Lori Harvey suggests that she started as the girl of the future and worked to ascend!

Lori Harvey and Future have been dating exclusively now for the past 9 months. But Lori revealed that she and Future were in each other's lives, for the past two years.

According to Lori, Future bought him a dog two years ago.

He even posted receipts, look:

That is an interesting timeline. Because two years ago, Future was in the middle of having a complete baby with his girlfriend Joie Chavis (the mother of his baby # 6). At that time, Future and Joie were in an exclusive relationship, and they were together on social networks.

