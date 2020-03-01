Lori Harvey suggests that she started as the girl of the future and worked to ascend!

Lori Harvey and Future have been dating exclusively now for the past 9 months. But Lori revealed that she and Future were in each other's lives, for the past two years.

According to Lori, Future bought him a dog two years ago.

He even posted receipts, look:

That is an interesting timeline. Because two years ago, Future was in the middle of having a complete baby with his girlfriend Joie Chavis (the mother of his baby # 6). At that time, Future and Joie were in an exclusive relationship, and they were together on social networks.

Look:

Many on social networks wonder what the nature of Future and Lori's relationship was at the time, and if she was the girl of the future while he was with Joie.

Some even suspect that Lori may have "climbed,quot; from side girl to main girl in the last two years.

It is clear that Lori and Future are still together, and that she is their main girl.

Lori posted photos in her new home, where she reportedly lives with Future. Look:

