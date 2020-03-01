Lori Harvey reveals that the future pursued her while she had a pregnant girlfriend

%MINIFYHTML88893ca0200842394433a56ec6e9b4c411% %MINIFYHTML88893ca0200842394433a56ec6e9b4c412%

Steve Harvey's 23-year-old stepdaughter hints at how long her rapper boyfriend has been chasing her before they finally make their relationship official this year.

Lori Harvey shared a "fun fact" about her relationship with her boyfriend Future. Steve HarveyThe stepdaughter gave her 2 million Instagram followers a clue about how long her rapper boyfriend had seen her.

The stunning brunette published in her story a photo of her adorable bulldog and revealed that she got the lovely pet of rapper "Life Is Good" in 2018. "Fun fact: @future got it for me 2 years ago," he wrote. the subtitle

In fact, Lori caught the attention of Future in 2018. When she was seen trying to hide from the paparazzi on a night out, she commented: "You crouched too late. I see you. I like it, it's nice. Keep it up."

That year, Lori canceled her relationship with the soccer player. Memphis Depay after they got engaged for about a year. He was later linked to Trey Songz, P DiddyJustin's son and Diddy himself.

While Lori was single in 2018, Future still had a pregnant girlfriend named Joie chavis at that time. They introduced their baby in December 2018. It is not clear when they broke up, but they have often seen him with Lori since 2019.

After months of rumors, they finally made it official when he celebrated his 23rd birthday in January of this year. They went on a trip to Jamaica with a group of friends that included Normani Kordei, Ryan Destiny, Jordyn Woods, Winnie harlowY Fabulousstepdaughter Taina Williams.

Despite criticism due to Future Baby Mama's dramas, they never talked about their relationship with the media. However, he recently admitted feeling frustrated by the constant conversations on the Internet about his love life. She said: "Many things are false about me in the media because the click bait is very real."

But she "developed a hard skin through everything." She explained: "You know you have to learn something like that, if someone wants to think the worst of you, they will think the worst of you no matter what you are saying."

It's hard for her not to answer all the rumors that circulate online, and thanked her loved ones for keeping her sane. "I have a great support system," he said. "And they, like, are very useful. They just say: & # 39; Don't read it, they're fine. They're fine & # 39;". "