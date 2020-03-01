Lewis Capaldi dating a Scottish student after struggling to find love

Instagram

According to reports, the singer of & # 39; Someone You Loved & # 39; He met his new girlfriend Catherine Halliday through mutual friends after struggling to find love in the Tinder dating app.

Up News Info –

Lewis Capaldi He seemed to confirm his fledgling romance with a Scottish student Catherine Halliday Wednesday night, February 26, 2020, when the couple headed for a romantic dinner together.

The 23-year-old singer has been open about his disastrous love life in the past, but his luck seems to have changed for the better, judging by the photos of him with the impressive 21-year-old Catherine.

%MINIFYHTML11e22e0213e7159b718cddf1a46ce8ce11% %MINIFYHTML11e22e0213e7159b718cddf1a46ce8ce12%

The couple enjoyed a meal at the restaurant on Prezzo Street in the hometown of Lewis, West Lothian, Scotland, before the star drove Catherine home.

"They were being very flirtatious and seemed to have fun, both laughing and joking a lot, touching their hands and being tactile," a viewer told the British newspaper The Sun. "They held hands when they got out and went to the car, and Lewis posed for a couple of photos with the fans and then got on a Fiesta and left."

"They were both laughing out loud and grimacing because they almost hit him when he walked away."

A source close to the singer of "Someone You Loved", who had been looking for love without success in the Tinder dating application, added that he and Catherine were still in the "first days" of their romance, after meeting with friends in common .

"They have decided to keep things quiet for now and just see how things end up working," the source said. "They get along very well and support each other, but neither of them wants to push him right now. They are just enjoying their time together."