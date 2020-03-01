Leonardo DiCaprio just married a pregnant Camila Morrone at a secret wedding? That is the theme of next March 9, 2020, problem and cover of OK! magazine. According to the publication, Leonardo (45) and Camila (22) are preparing for their life together and plan to have a family. Some suspect that Camila is already pregnant, but is the report true? OK! He also reported that Leonardo is practically in love with Al Pacino's 22-year-old self-declared stepdaughter and that she has changed Leo for the better. First, Leonardo is not shy about his love for the beautiful model and is taking her to awards with him. Fans were amazed to see Camila at the Oscars with Leonardo, as well as the post-Oscar party, but many say it's because they were already married and he had to bring her!

A source stated the following to the publication.

“Leo and Camila married secretly shortly before the Oscars. They have been trying to keep the news silent, but they decided it was time to finally let some of the friends of the world of Leo's show and his Once Upon a Time characters in Hollywood know the secret. They were told to everyone at one of the later parties, and of course, there were many hugs, cheers and tears of joy. "

Camila Morrone is sitting between Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, God really has favorites. pic.twitter.com/tnTYq5SYLq – ً (@kiingstyles) February 10, 2020

Not everyone believes in the report, since neither Camila nor Leonarda have declared anything like that. Besides being married, it's fine! He continued to quote his source who talked about Camila while pregnant with Leonardo's baby!

"There are rumors that Camila is pregnant! Camila and Leo want to be parents and have hinted that they are trying. If the rumors are true, their loved ones would be on the moon."

Camila is only 22 years old and has a successful career as a successful model and actress. To think that she would be actively planning a pregnancy at this time seems unlikely, but not impossible. Several supermodels took time from their work to have children and then immediately modeled again. This is what Candice Susan Swanepoel did when at 27, she gave birth to her first child and then had her second child at 29. The 31-year-old woman continues modeling and looks flawless.

What you think? Do you think the report OK! Do you think Camila Morrone is pregnant and married to Leonardo DiCaprio?



