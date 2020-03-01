Leon Draisaitl de Oilers becomes the first player to reach 100 points in the 2019-20 season

It has been a great year for Leon Draisaitl.

%MINIFYHTMLdf24bcc3376c5b1edd021bbd5d21e65811% %MINIFYHTMLdf24bcc3376c5b1edd021bbd5d21e65812%

Edmonton Oilers striker became the first NHL player to reach 100 points this season on Saturday night with a pair of goals and an assist against the Winnipeg Jets. Both goals were assisted by teammate Connor McDavid, who is also on track to reach 100 points with 89 so far this year.

Draisaitl has led the league in points for most of the season and seems on track to win his first Art Ross Trophy. After tonight's three-point performance, he moves 11 points ahead of Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak for most points in the league.

Since joining the league in 2014, the German has constantly improved. He broke the 100-point mark for the first time last year, ending with 105 in the season, but is on track to break that mark this year. He is only the ninth player in the history of Oilers to reach 100 points, and the seventh to do it more than once.

MORE: Draisaitl helps lead Pacific Division to victory in NHL All-Star Game

Draisaitl also became the tenth different player in the last 26 years to reach the 100-point mark in 65 games or less.

While it certainly helps to play alongside Connor McDavid, Draisaitl deserves a lot of credit for her individual performance. He leads the league in assists with 63 and is fourth in goals scored with 39.

Despite the performances of Draisaitl and McDavid, Edmonton's tiebreak hopes remain in balance. After Edmonton defeated Winnipeg 3-2, the Oilers took exclusive possession of second place in the Pacific Division, four points from the Las Vegas Golden Knights. They only have a four-point advantage in the second wild card spot.