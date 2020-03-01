LeBron James vs. Zion Williamson revenge a direct clash of supernatural forces

When they first met on an NBA court last week, it was more a feeling process than a face-to-face battle.

LeBron James and the Lakers beat rookie Zion Williamson and the Pelicans 118-109 in that clash on Tuesday, but they didn't face each other in memorable plays. Williamson often differed offensively to Brandon Ingram, who contributed 34 points, the team's maximum.

They had a more personal battle on Sunday, each leading their teams in scoring and exchanging striking reel shots at all times. James connected a triple clutch in the last quarter on Williamson's face, but Williamson went through James on a couple of occasions.

After James and the Lakers prevailed again, this time 122-114, James seemed to offer extended advice to Williamson in the middle of the court.

Here is James's last triple that put Los Angeles 116-111:

Here are some cuts and cuts of James about Williamson at the beginning of the contest:

And here is Williamson achieving his 35-point personal record on James:

After the game, both players complemented each other as expected.

"The league is in good hands," James said of Williamson (as well as other first and second year NBA players) in a post-game television interview.

Los Angeles and New Orleans will not meet again this season.