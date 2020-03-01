LeBron James acclaims Ja Morant as "a great,quot; after the loss of the Lakers | NBA News

When LeBron James praises a 20-year-old after losing a battle on the court, you know it's significant.

"The boy is super special," James said, after a duel with Ja Morant, the owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, who is the main candidate for the Rookie of the Year.

"As I said when we just played it in Los Angeles, Memphis got an excellent one. So, the sky is the limit for the child."

James's totals of 19 points and 10 assists were surpassed by Murray State's No. 2 pick on Saturday. Morant had 27 points and matched his peak of the season with 14 assists, as the Grizzlies beat Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 at Memphis.















1:46



Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' trip to the Memphis Grizzlies in week 19 of the NBA.



Memphis broke his streak of five losses by beating the team they could face in the playoffs if they hold on to the last place in the Western Conference.

"We just lock ourselves in, stay focused, learn from our losses and go out and play 48 (minutes) full," Morant said. "We were able to leave with a great victory."

Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Grizzlies helped their chances of keeping eighth in the West.

Memphis has a 2 1/2 lead in the New Orleans Pelicans, which were inactive on Saturday night and played against the Lakers on Sunday. The San Antonio Spurs, who beat Orlando 114-113 on Saturday night, follow Memphis by three.

















1:30



Ja Morant felt that the Memphis Grizzlies learned of the loss to the Sacramento Kings to play the 48 minutes, as the Grizzlies break a losing streak of 5 games with the victory over the LA Lakers in NBA Week 19.



"We knew they were going to play with despair. They are currently the eighth planted in the playoffs and lost five games in a row," said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. "Our boys have done a great job most of the year playing with energy and matching the home team. We fell short of that."

The other Lakers superstar, Anthony Davis, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, as Los Angeles lost for the second time in February. The 88 points were the minimum of the season for the Lakers, who threw 41% for the game, including only 9 of 36 from a range of 3 points.

The Lakers, the best team in the West, entered the game with a streak of seven consecutive wins, but lost up to 22 in the third quarter as Memphis continued to get a balanced score. The Lakers took James to a more active role and a pair of triples started the second half.

But Memphis continued to extend the lead and maintained an 86-66 lead entering the room.

The Memphis advantage fell to a single digit with just under 7 minutes after a 7-0 Lakers race. But Memphis immediately increased the lead to 18 near the three-minute mark, and Vogel put his reserves.

















2:47



Check out the top ten plays on Saturday night in the NBA.



"They just played a great game. They shot the ball very well from the perimeter," James said. "Ja made four triples. Dillon was really good the whole game and Valanciunas, I think he had 50 rebounds in the last two games. They just played a really good game and kept us at bay."

The Grizzlies had not won since the All-Star break and their control over the final place of the playoffs had begun to diminish. But, at least externally, the young Grizzlies seem to maintain their composure.

"We understand that there will be adversities," Morant said. "Then, there is no reason to panic. We will control what we can. This is how we play on the court."

