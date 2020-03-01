Kylie Jenner is swinging a ridiculously long braid: her hair creeps on the floor

Kylie Jenner is shaking a ridiculously long braid: it's so long that her hair is crawling on the floor and social networks are letting her know what they think about the look. Kylie was on vacation in the Bahamas and on Sunday she shared photos of herself, posing by the pool. Her hair has been a honey blonde color and fans have loved the look. But the reactions and responses that come when Kylie shows her Rapunzel length braid are not so positive. Some have even commented that their hair looks like a rat's tail! Others are suggesting that if she went to the pool with that braid, she could be sucked underwater and drowned!

Kylie had her curves in sight in a one-piece swimsuit that complemented her skin tone and natural color. However, the braid seemed to be a distraction for many who looked at Kylie's photos on her Instagram account. Kylie has 164.4 million followers on Instagram and many simply didn't feel the braid.

%MINIFYHTML4e340fb9c51bd0c6a24951ab1b942c0211% %MINIFYHTML4e340fb9c51bd0c6a24951ab1b942c0212%

You can see a photo below where Kylie was sitting on a trampoline while her hair was dragging along the floor.

Khloe Kardashian intervened, "Don't call me extra again."

Jamie Lynn Spears commented that he thought Kylie's hair was a snake.

Kylie continued to share more photos with her hair on the floor. In the photo below, Kylie turned her body and leaned to one side with her feet on the water. The braid loomed over the pool

Kylie shared several more photos. In the second image of the slide show below, Kylie's braid crawls in the sand. Someone left the comment: "Girl, the horse's tail has to go."

Another person wrote: "Who lied to you and told you that this hair looked good?"

Kylie shared a photo of herself from the front view. She held her face in her hands and you couldn't see the braid from the front. Still, some commented that Kylie did not look like her in the photo.

He shared one more photo on his Instagram wall showing his long braid. Kylie also shared photos of herself showing off her hair in her Instagram story.

Ad

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's ridiculously long braid? Do you like the look on her?



Post views:

4 4