KUWK: That's how Kendall Jenner reacted to mom Kris saying she could get pregnant later!

While in Ellen not so long ago, Kris Jenner struggled to answer which of her daughters between Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian thought she would be pregnant next. However, although they were the first who came to mind when asked about that, the mother ended up choosing Kendall in a second thought.

The reason why that was unexpected, surprised the host and won many headlines, because the supermodel is the only brother of Kar-Jenner who is not yet a father.

In other words, Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have been watching Kendall for a long time, waiting for her to get pregnant for the first time, so any new clue that she might be ready for motherhood always catches people's attention. .

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kris was joking when he said Kendall could be the next sister to get pregnant and Kendall knew it. She had a moment of & # 39; Oh mom & # 39; but I knew I was just kidding and having fun with the host. It is not even on Kendall's radar to be a mother at this time. She is very focused on her career. "

As you know, Kris was put on the bench while she was at the Ellen DeGeneres Show and at some point she had to answer the question about which of her daughters her eleventh grandson would give her.

‘Kourtney. Or maybe Kylie … what do you think? I think Kourtney. Maybe Kendall, "she replied.

This comes just when the supermodel and her boyfriend Ben Simmons are back together.

But Kendall seems to be happy just for being an aunt for now.

Either way, she has been there for the basketball player after her back injury.

Another source said that ‘Kendall has been busy with fashion week, but missed Ben while he was away. After learning about her injury and having to have an MRI, of course, she is worried and wants to do everything possible to show her support. Kendall is glad to be back in the United States so he can control Ben and be there to help him in any way he can. "



