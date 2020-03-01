KUWK: According to reports, Travis Scott thinks Kylie Jenner's honey-colored hair really suits her.

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner dyed her blond blond hair and a new internal report now claims to know that her baby daddy, Travis Scott loves the new look! This comes amid reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper have met.

Honey color is not something Kylie has tried long before, but apparently Travis thinks it really suits her!

%MINIFYHTMLcc52f8f74c5250ac24e9206bd4cb284511% %MINIFYHTMLcc52f8f74c5250ac24e9206bd4cb284512%

The source tells HollywoodLife, however, that Vis Travis is used to seeing Kylie change her hair all the time and thinks she always looks beautiful, whatever happens. But this clearer new look on her is different from everything she has seen before and she loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum blonde hair in the past, but this is a much softer look she really loves. "

They continued to mention that he not only thinks that it makes the makeup mogul look even prettier, but that the word "sexy,quot; also comes to mind when looking at her with lighter hair.

Vis Travis thinks this new look is so sexy for Kylie that she loves it. It is a color that I had not really seen before in her and she believes that she succeeds completely. Travis has always been very flattering with Kylie, but now that they find themselves in this unique situation where they spend all this time together but not officially get back together, it seems to praise her even more. "

At this time, there is no official confirmation that they are back together, but fans will surely think about it after Kylie shared several old photos of her and Travis being a couple with the legend: "It's a state of mind."

Ad

The two have separated since October of last year, but they still spend a lot of time together and are friendly since they have been parents of their daughter, Stormi.



Post views:

two