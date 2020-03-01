Kobe Bryant's widow rates the flight of death scene photos as "inexcusable and deplorable"

%MINIFYHTMLdca5f4da0cd2fef0878c193afe698d4011% %MINIFYHTMLdca5f4da0cd2fef0878c193afe698d4012%

Vanessa Bryant wants Los Angeles deputies to share and filter the horrifying images of the scene of her husband's death receiving "the toughest discipline possible."

Vanessa Bryant reacted to rumors that suggested that Los Angeles agents had shared horrifying images of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site. She is "absolutely devastated" and demanded that any person responsible for filtering the photos be punished for her "inexcusable and deplorable" action.

According to her legal team, Vanessa "personally went to the Sheriff's office on January 26 and requested that the area be designated as an area of ​​aerial exclusion and protected by photographers. This was of vital importance to her, as she wanted to protect the dignity of all the victims and their families. "

"At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us that all measures would be taken to protect the privacy of families, and we understand that he has worked hard to comply with those requests," continued his lawyer.

"The first responders should be reliable. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD allegedly violate their duty. This is an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and rights. of privacy of the victims and their families ".

"We demand that those responsible for these alleged actions face the most severe discipline possible, and that their identities come to light, to ensure that the photos are not disseminated further. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents."

Investigations were initiated on the issues after members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department transmitted images.

It is rumored that at least one department official had the horrible images on his cell phone "in an environment that had nothing to do with the investigation." A practice deputy allegedly tried to use the photos to "impress a girl" in a bar, which caused the waiter, who heard the conversation, to file a complaint online with the Sheriff's Department staff.

"Mrs. Bryant thanks the person who filed an online complaint that exposes these acts of injustice and for the option to protect human dignity," said Vanessa's legal advisor.