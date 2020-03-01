Kobe Bryant was about to start this new career before his premature death

Following the tragic incident that claimed the lives of nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, it was learned that shortly before his death, the popular basketball player had expressed a desire to take on the animation.

Recent reports suggest that the Lakers icon even contacted the creator of The proud familyBruce W. Smith and the two met during dinner to discuss Kobe's idea of ​​starting an animation studio.

According to Smith, Bryant was very interested in the idea of ​​his animation project, and had spent the last six months of his life planning how he would do it.

Apparently, in addition to developing the Mamba Academy after his retirement from professional basketball, Kobe also wanted to dedicate himself to creating animated films.

According to the creator of The Proud Family, Bruce W. Smith: “Kobe was very involved, at that time, in starting an animation studio. So for the past six months or so, Kobe and I had been in deep conversations about how to make that happen. "

See this post on Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thanks for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon. I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy that we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org. To expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A publication shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

He added: “It's still completely amazing. As if he had not yet fully understood the fact that Kobe is not here. Totally heartbreaking. "

An admirer approached Kobe's widow, Vanessa, saying: "My heart is broken for you but it also makes you happy … we are both an exemplary Union, marriage, mother, father and family that anyone would be so fortunate to have experienced in his life,quot;. lifetime. God really blessed you all. We all feel the love here and everything you share with us of your precious Gigi and Kobe. This love here that we all see is what life is all about … God bless you and your family, Vanessa. 🌹🌹🌹🌹 "

However, the sudden disappearance of the NBA star left millions of people disconsolate, including Smith, who stated that, for him, it was still completely incredible that Kobe was dead, and has not yet fully understood this fact.

The film's director and his team paid a moving tribute to the basketball legend during the recent Academy Awards ceremony.

The tribute was made by Matthew A. Cherry, who upon receiving the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for Hair love with Karen Rupert Toliver, he declared that the prize was dedicated to Kobe and wished everyone had a "second act as good as him,quot; in reference to Kobe's activity after retiring from basketball.

Kobe was the winner of the prestigious award in 2018 when he dominated with his animated short film, Dear basketball.



