Kim Kardashian's latest hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week is not her favorite

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star has been killing the style game during Paris Fashion Week. From her daring latex sets to her lewks of ultra glamorous beauty, the founder of SKIMS is making the streets her personal catwalk.
Such was the case on Sunday, when the reality television personality appeared in not one, not two, but THREE burning outfits that showed their enviable curves.
Kim put on tight pieces from Balmain's latest collection, which opened during the weekend in Paris. Yes, Kimberly Noel Kardashian wore lewks fresh off the track for their afternoon outings in the City of Light.
The beauty mogul made sure to draw attention to each issue, while strolling along the sidewalk in a set of bare latex chocolate, caramel and pink. For each piece, she complemented with a matching latex blazer, killer heels and dazzling hair and makeup.
However, Kim's stylist revealed that there was a hairstyle she was not a fan of during her many costume changes on Sunday.
Pierre Suu / GC Pictures
Chris Appleton she took to Instagram to share that the reality show star shook a hairstyle she "hates,quot;, all in the name of fashion.
"So we always try this long and Kim hates it," said the celebrity stylist on his Instagram. "What do you think?"
Early in the day, Kim combed her hair in an elegant ponytail that had long extensions and parted to the side. She complemented her updo with a caramel latex tie.
In the post, Appleton showed a photo of the founder of KKW Beauty wearing an elegant straight hairstyle that parted in the middle. The length of his & # 39; do was a little longer than a balloon, and fell a little beyond his shoulders.
the KUWTK The star seemed to debut this hairstyle while visiting the Eiffel Tower with her eldest daughter, northwest. Showed up Kourtney Kardashian And your daughter Penelope Disick, also joined the fun.
Paris Fashion Week is still in full swing, so it's only a matter of time before Kim calls attention to her fashion and beauty choices.
keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!
