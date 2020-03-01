Kim Kardashian's latest hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week is not her favorite

We can be hair for Kim KardashianThe new hairstyle, but she is not.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star has been killing the style game during Paris Fashion Week. From her daring latex sets to her lewks of ultra glamorous beauty, the founder of SKIMS is making the streets her personal catwalk.

%MINIFYHTMLda4ee56c35c6cf0fad922b576eaad9a411% %MINIFYHTMLda4ee56c35c6cf0fad922b576eaad9a412%

Such was the case on Sunday, when the reality television personality appeared in not one, not two, but THREE burning outfits that showed their enviable curves.

Kim put on tight pieces from Balmain's latest collection, which opened during the weekend in Paris. Yes, Kimberly Noel Kardashian wore lewks fresh off the track for their afternoon outings in the City of Light.

The beauty mogul made sure to draw attention to each issue, while strolling along the sidewalk in a set of bare latex chocolate, caramel and pink. For each piece, she complemented with a matching latex blazer, killer heels and dazzling hair and makeup.