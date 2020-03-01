Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian twin in latex in Paris

Kim Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian It shone with an almost matching look in Paris on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTMLa32f5ea046f23af22655bf379714b16911% %MINIFYHTMLa32f5ea046f23af22655bf379714b16912%

The sisters put on Balmain's tight latex suits, which were cool off the track. Kim, husband Kanye west and his eldest daughter northwestand Kourtney and her daughter Penelope Disick We were in the city for Paris Fashion Week.

The founder of KKW Beauty wore a candy-colored jacket and matching top and pants, and even a hair tie, combined with stiletto sandals. Kourtney, on the other hand, skipped his jacket, opting for a chocolate top and matching pants, combined with black leather boots and a black bag.

The models had presented both sets only a few days ago on the catwalk during the Balmain autumn / winter 2020/2021 show for women in Paris. Kim posted in his Instagram story on Saturday a video showing several pieces of the brand that were waiting for her in her hotel room.

"I just arrived in Paris and see who is in my room," he said. "Just out of the Balmain track."

This is crazy. Olivier, you're too good to me, "he added, referring to Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of the fashion house.